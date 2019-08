Sioux Falls Fire Rescue honored seven people from the Leif Ericson Day Camp as 'Citizen Heroes' after they helped save a team member's life.

"She was laying on the ground in front of her car, and I just reacted," said Don Schmidt, Leif Ericson Day Camp. "I ran over there and I started the process of CPR."

The seven people honored are Carter McGregor, Adam Christensen, Kali Lien, Lizzie Soukup, Nicole Bartling, Nick Rovang and Don Schmidt.