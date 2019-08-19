BBB warns consumers about smart home device scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam involving devices such as Google Assistant and Alexa.

The bureau warns that if consumers use your smart home device to find the phone number for a company, it may actually be scammers.

They can create fake customer service numbers and then bump them to the top of search results by paying for ads.

The Better Business Bureau asks consumers to be careful when searching for support phone numbers, keep an eye out for fake ads and make payments with your credit card because paying with a wire transfer or pre-paid debit card is like using cash.