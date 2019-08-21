Pierre: Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse damaged in Wednesday morning fire

An early Wednesday morning fire caused damage to the kitchen of an iconic Pierre establishment.

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that crews responded to a fire at the Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse.

Flames were contained to the kitchen but smoked filled the entire structure.

The department said residents who live above the restaurant were alerted and no injuries were reported.

The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that they'll be closed for the next few days.

