K9 officer helps police catch stolen vehicle suspect

A transient man has been arrested after Sioux Falls police say he stole a vehicle in northwest Iowa.

Public Information Office Sam Clemen said 32-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was taken into custody Thursday after a brief foot chase with police.

Clemens said around 8:30 a.m. police were alerted by OnStar that a stolen vehicle from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa was in Sioux Falls.

Officers caught up to the vehicle driven by Obermeyer, which was disabled by OnStar. Clemens said Obermeyer ran from officers as they approached and then broke into least two private homes near the area of Clover Avenue and Prospect Street to hide from officers.

Clemens said authorities surrounded the area and with the help of a K9 officer, Obermeyer promptly surrendered without incident.

Authorities said the vehicle was recovered and will be returned to the owner in the Sioux City, Iowa area. Evidence of burglary and larceny from at least three jurisdictions has also been recovered.