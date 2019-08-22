Fundraisers planned for teen girl struck on I-29 while family looks for answers

While many moms are taking back to school pictures of their kids and posting them online, Sanya Chheng has spent the last ten days next to the hospital bed of her daughter, Jasmine Chheng, the 15-year-old who was believed to be struck by a vehicle while walking on I-29.

Jasmine left her Sioux Falls home on Sunday, August 11th, yelling goodbye to her mom. The family says a worst-case scenario of running out of gas and a dead cell phone is what they believed caused her to walk along I-29 looking for help. Sayna Chheng talks about who her daughter is, a fun-loving teenager, who is more than just a girl in a news story.

"She likes to play games, social, friends, talk on the phone, she loves Reggie her dog, take a walk with him, cats," said Chheng.

The bedside vigil continues as the medical bills accumulate. Friend and family have created a fundraiser to help the teen and her family.

Texas Roadhouse has offered to donate ten percent of their sales on Wednesday, September 3rd from 4 till 10 PM, with the proceeds going to Jasmine and her family for medical expenses.

Raffle tickets are being sold through September 30th.

Friends and family appreciate the support, and they still have a lingering question. What happened to Jasmine on I-29? Doctors indicate her brain is dealing with the trauma of an impact.

"Somebody knows something," said family friend Crystal Hogan. "All they have to do is pick up the phone. This family needs answers."

The family is hoping Jasmine will be awake for her sweet 16 birthday, which is next week.