Police: Man arrested after shooting in Tea

Tea police say a 30-year-old man is in custody after they say he shot a person Sunday night.

Police said Joshua Kelly was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. in Tea.

Authorities were called to a weapons violation around 8:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North Main Avenue. Kelly had already left the scene when police arrived.

Authorities said a victim suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Kelly has been charged with aggravated assault domestic, injection of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a violent offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

