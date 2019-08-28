State Veterans Cemetery groundbreaking set for Sept. 9

A new veterans cemetery in Sioux Falls will break ground in September.

The cemetery is being built just north of the Interstate-229/I-90 interchange near Slip Up Creek Road and 477th Avenue. The groundbreaking ceremony is at 9 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Gov. Kristi Noem and South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs made the announcement Wednesday about the first-ever state cemetery.

“This project isn’t just about building another cemetery. This project is a tribute to patriots,” Noem said. “This cemetery will immortalize the sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms. It’s a real way we can show gratitude to those who have served and show the next generation that sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed.”

According to a press release, South Dakota is home to more than 72,000 veterans. Of these, approximately 50,000 reside in the eastern part of the state. The nearest national cemetery available to South Dakotans on the east side of the state is in Sturgis or Ft. Snelling, Minnesota, which is over 220 miles beyond the state line.

“The construction of our state veterans cemetery will help ensure veterans from each side of South Dakota receive the recognition they deserve for their service,” said Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden. “It permits them to rest with honor near their homes and families.”