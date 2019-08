The South Dakota State Fair at the Fairgrounds in Huron runs through September 2.

Friday, Shawn and Kamie were out at the fair trying alligator, riding the midway and chatting with FFA and 4H officers.

The Goldstar Carnival opens at noon. The Beach Boys perform Friday night followed by Little Big Town Saturday.

Gate admission is $6 for adults, $4 for youth.

For many more details, check out the fair website: https://www.sdstatefair.com/