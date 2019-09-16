Fatal crash in Brown County

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died and another person was injured Sunday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash seven miles west of Aberdeen.

Highway patrol said the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. when the driver of a 2014 Polaris Ranger 900XP four-wheeler lost control turning onto 132nd Street from 378th Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll.

It is unknown at this time who was driving the vehicle. A 37-year-old male occupant was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a 34-year-old male, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an Aberdeen hospital.

Names of the two males involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.