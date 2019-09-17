Madison flood debris cleanup begins today

Clean up efforts have begun in Madison following record-breaking flooding.

The city of Madison Sanitation Department will be assisting with flood clean up beginning Tuesday. Clean up efforts will begin in the northwest quadrant of town and then move to the northeast, southeast, and southwest quadrants.

Residents can place items on the boulevard for collection. Accepted items include wet carpets and padding, furniture, mattresses, etc.

Appliances, electronics and tires will not be accepted. Proof of address will be required at drop off.

Residents needing to leave their debris until insurance adjusters have reviewed it are encouraged to call 605-256-7515.