Company in Aberdeen converts traditional bikes to electric bikes

Oz Motors is a new business in Aberdeen that was created by a Mechanical Engineer with the idea of providing green mobility to people throughout the city.

"What started it was a want to get to electric mobility," said Jason Osborn, Owner of Oz Motorz.

On July 2nd of this year, Jason Osborn launched his company, Oz Motorz.

"I kind of fell in love with electric motors and what they can do to make our lives easier," Osborn said.

He is hoping more people in Aberdeen will find alternate forms of transportation to help keep the air clean.

"Bikes are one thing that are out there, so this is an opportunity to bring that to light," Osborn said.

The bikes are incredibly user friendly. All you need to do is press a button on the battery, press a button on the display, get on and go.

"I've probably been through 45 or 50 people that have come around and ridden a bike," Osborn said.

Osborn doesn't just sell bikes.

"I have bikes that I convert. So I take your bike for instance, one you drive around if you like it really well, and I can take that bike and convert it over to electric," Osborn said.

Even though Osborn is in the very early stages, he is optimistic about where Oz Motorz is headed, but he is enjoying the progress he has already made.

"I've got an eye on the future, I'm just caught in the moment I guess, I'm trying to take care of here and now," Osborn said.

Osborn will be giving demonstrations and free test rides during tomorrow's "Green Aberdeen" event at Easton Castle.