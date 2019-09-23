Former AG Jackley accepts State’s Attorney role in Jones County

A former South Dakota Attorney General is back in public service.

Marty Jackley has accepted a state's attorney position for Jones County, based in Murdo.

Jackley has a private practice office in Pierre and says the Jones County position is part-time.

Jackley was elected to two terms as the South Dakota Attorney General but ran unsuccessfully against Kristi Noem in the Republican gubernatorial primary in 2018. He says he doesn’t anticipate re-entering the political arena.

Last year, Jackley successfully argued before the United States Supreme Court in South Dakota v. Wayfair. The victory allowed states to collect sales taxes from companies without a physical presence in the state, but who meet certain criteria for the amount of online sales to state residents. Jackley argued allowing states to collect online sales tax, levels the playing field for main street businesses who already have to charge the tax.

