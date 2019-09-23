Lincoln County: Storm could impact property values

Lincoln County assessors say September's storm could impact property values.

Officials are asking property owners who experienced significant structural damage as a result of the Sept. 10 tornado to submit a reassessment form.

This is necessary so that the county can make an accurate assessment of property value before the legal deadline date of Nov. 1. Residents are urged to complete a reassessment form, sign and email to assessor@lincolncountysd.org or fax to (605) 764-6078.