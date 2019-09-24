Brandon woman sentenced for embezzling from former employer

A Brandon woman has been sentenced for embezzling nearly $200,000 from McCrossan Boys Ranch.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons, 42-year-old Crystal Nelson was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $199,533.52 to McCrossan Boys Ranch, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Nelson was indicted by a federal grand jury in February. She pled guilty in June.

Nelson's charges stem from incidents between December 2013 and September 2018, when she was the bookkeeper for McCrossan Boys Ranch and fraudulently inflated her own payroll checks and then used the funds for her own purposes.