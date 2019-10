Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police responded to a reporting of a shooting near W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot.

According to Sergeant Martin Hoffman, the man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Police are still investigating.