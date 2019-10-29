SF.biz: Update on The Cascade project, expansion at Remedy Brewery

New downtown project - The Cascade – has nearly filled its first apartment building and it's starting on a second building.

The second building will include four stories and nearly 70 more lofts, including a couple of two-story lofts.

In between the two buildings, there will be a courtyard with an outdoor pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, green space, fire pits, bocce court and a dog park with artificial turf. Meanwhile, businesses are opening on the first floor. Some of the newer ones include a café and a boutique, plus there's a convenience store and home décor store coming before the end of the year.

There are new developments in the local brewery scene. Remedy has started production of canned beer from a building it acquired in northwest Sioux Falls near Terrace Park.

It's an automated system that will fill 45 cans per minute. The plan is to be on store shelves by Thanksgiving and eventually add a taproom and patio at that location.

And a newcomer from the Twin Cities is getting brewing, too. Lupulin took over Hydra on Shirley Avenue and has started brewing its own beer there. They had been stocking the taproom with beer brewed in Minnesota. But everything brewed in Sioux Falls will be unique starting with a focus on fruited sours. The owners say they see it as a chance to experiment and try some unique things.