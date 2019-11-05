North Dakota family killed by Mexican drug cartels in ambush

Nine members of a Mormon family, including six children, were killed Monday in a shooting attack believed to be perpetrated by the Mexican drug cartel.

The family was living in a settlement in Sonora state that is related to the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Relatives say they have ties to Williston, North Dakota. They also said they think it was a case of mistaken identity that resulted in the deaths of nine members of the family and injuries to others.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican representing North Dakota, said he hopes to soon connect with the family and pass on his prayers.

"I want them to know that we care," Cramer said.

He said the federal government will do what they can to handle the situation, given that it will also involve Mexico. While Cramer has not yet spoken to the president regarding the deaths, he appreciates the president's support.

"I don't know what can be done," Cramer said. "But what can be done, needs to be done."

