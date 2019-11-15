USD dean approved as next Western Nebraska Community College President

The Western Community College Area Board of Governors selected Carmen Simone as the sixth president of Western Nebraska Community College.

Simone is the current and founding Vice President and Dean at the University of South Dakota Community College for Sioux Falls. She also is a peer reviewer for the Higher Learning Commission, one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. Prior to her position in South Dakota, Simone served as president of Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado for five years.

The board announced the hire late Thursday evening and is slated to ratify Simone’s selection at a meeting Wednesday. She will assume office in January, succeeding interim president John Harms.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)