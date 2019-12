Friday was National Believe Day at Macy's.

The company is partnering with Make-A-Wish to raise money for every letter to Santa collected in stores or online at Macys.com/believe and hosting letter-writing events in stores across the country.

From Nov. 4 through Christmas Eve, Macy's has pledged to donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish for each letter and Friday, for National Believe Day, Macy's will be doubling their donation amount from $1 to $2 per letter.