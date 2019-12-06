Friday students at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School received a special reading of a book, authored by one of their classmates.

Last year, Sonia Sotomayor student Eden Hitchcock's book was selected to be published.

Friday, the third-grader got to read her book as part of the Books 4 Kids program, which is designed to build children's character through books and build confidence through inclusion.

"Whenever my book is mentioned, my friends just crowd around me and start patting me on the back," said Hitchcock. "And it's weird sorta, but super exciting too."

Throughout the day, other grade levels were able to hear from authors from around the u-s-- via skype