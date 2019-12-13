Disaster unemployment assistance registration now open

Workers who lost their jobs, self-employed individuals and farmworkers who have been unable to work due to severe weather that occurred Sept. 9-26 may be eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.

Claims must be filed by Dec. 26, 2019. Any claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely unless the individual provides good cause for filing after this date.

This assistance is available for individuals in Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties as well as the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.

Qualifications:

• Do not qualify for regular state reemployment assistance/unemployment benefits in any state;

• Worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment, but were unable to do so because of the disaster;

• Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

• Cannot reach their place of employment or self-employment location because they must travel through the disaster area and are prevented from doing as a direct result of the disaster;

• Have been prevented from work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster;

• Establish work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income; or

• Have become the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

For more information, visit the department of labor and regulation’s DUA webpage.