Minnesota company donates 53,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota

PIPESTONE, a veterinary services and sow management company, donated more than 53,000 pounds of pork loins to Feeding South Dakota.

This was accomplished through a project called "Give a Helping Ham", which saw PIPESTONE team up with Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores and Coborn's in Mitchell to match every pound of ham purchased.

"There is one in five individuals in the Sioux Falls region that don't have enough food and that number goes up over the holiday season," said Hannah Walkes, PIPESTONE Veterinary Services president. "And so protein is often one of the things that people can't afford to buy. It's one of the last things they put on their plate."

Food pantries across the state of South Dakota need your help during the winter season. Contact your local food pantry to find out their current food, volunteer and monetary needs.