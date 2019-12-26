Service dog helping Sioux Falls teen

Luke Buriak has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

KSFY first shared his story back in March of 2019 when multiple organizations were coming together to help raise money in order for Luke to get a new service dog.

Buriak brought the dog home to Sioux Falls July 1st, and his parents said Luke lights up when he sees him. It's already made a difference in his life.

The dog and Luke are still bonding and will for the next year and a half, but so far, Luke's health is even getting better. When they went to the doctor recently, a check up showed that his lungs are breathing a little better. The service dog is there to help Luke with everyday life.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck gives us an update on how the Buriak family is doing since they brought the dog home in July.