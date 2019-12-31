Sobriety checkpoints planned for January in 18 counties

South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety will kick off 2018 by conducting sobriety checkpoints in 18 counties during the month of January.

The checkpoints are done each month in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving.

The checkpoints are scheduled in Beadle, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth, and Yankton counties.

State officials said so far in 2019, there were 158 checkpoints conducted statewide. That included 12,710 vehicles checked, 169 DUI arrests made and 84 alcohol citations issued.