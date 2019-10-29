59-year-old man arrested on murder charges

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old man has been arrested for murder following the death of a woman.

Authorities say Dean Arthur Torrence was arrested Monday in connection to the death of 47-year-old Sherry Nashtock Willey who was found unresponsive at 46650 Highway 44 on Sept. 19.

An investigation was opened by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Torrence is facing second-degree murder domestic, first-degree manslaughter domestic, aggravated assault domestic and several other charges.

He's currently being held at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Torrence is set to make his initial court appearance in Canton at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

