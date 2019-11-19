5G cellular signal now available in Sioux Falls

The latest cellular network technology is now available in Sioux Falls.

Verizon spokesperson Steve Van Dinter said the company's 5G Ultra Wideband officially went live in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology, and comes with speeds much faster than the existing standard, 4G. Sioux Falls city leaders announced plans to bring the technology to the city earlier this month.

A 5G compatible device, like Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G or LG's ThinQ 5G, is required to use the high-speed network. No existing Apple iPhone models support 5G.

Van Dinter said Verizon's 5G service in Sioux Falls is concentrated in the downtown area, around landmarks like Levitt at the Falls, the Orpheum Theatre, the Washington Pavilion, the State Theatre, and the US Federal Courthouse.

Verizon is currently offering its 5G technology in 18 cities around the country. You can find more details here.

