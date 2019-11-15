5G network changing the medical field

Telemedicine is an impressive process: allowing doctors to work with other doctors and patients who may be hundreds of miles away.

The recent announcement that Sioux Falls will have 5G cell technology will change how many businesses are able to do what they do and Friday we learned that also includes telemedicine.

Avera E-Care is a virtual hospital. They serve ICUs, emergency rooms and behavioral health centers, but the launch of Sioux Falls' 5G network this month will dramatically improve the speed with which patients get the help they need.

"5G is just going to be a whole shift in how we communicate," Avera E-Care Vice President of Information Technology, Troy Clavel said.

The 5G network announced earlier this month will mean faster speeds and more productivity for many businesses.

"It can work in rural South Dakota just as easy it works in downtown Chicago. That’s kind of the ultimate dream of being able to work no matter where you're at as long as you have the bandwidth," Clavel said.

Avera E-Care serves more than 450 clinics and hospitals in 30 states, providing emergency care through phone and internet.

Phone conversations right now with 4G have about a 100-millisecond delay and 5G is rated at one millisecond. For example, imagine driving down a two-lane highway at 65 miles per hour, that's the equivalent to 4G speeds.

"5G is like being on a 10 lane interstate driving at 800 miles an hour. The speed is going to be incredible," Clavel said.

5G connection and speed for Avera E-Care's circuits are important for certain service lines compared to a basic internet connection.

Virtual care is like having a doctor in the room with you except they'll be performing critical lifesaving assessments through a computer screen.

"Bandwidth is more prevalent in rural areas that will allow us to deliver telemedicine services especially emergent," Clavel said.

Adding 5G will be slow to start but there are dreams the field of medicine hopes to reach.

"First responders in these rural locations will have access to medical professionals immediately in the back of an ambulance when they're trying to get ready to transport patients to the nearest clinic," Clavel said.

Having more bandwidth will help take care of an emergency situation. We heard from many people concerned about the health concerns involved with 5G, but Clavel says research shows it's completely safe.

For many South Dakotans choosing where to live also means choosing to live far away from the nearest emergency medical facility, but enhanced internet speeds could help reach patients all over the Midwest.

