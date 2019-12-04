605 Made Holiday Market highlights local businesses

The 605 Made Holiday Market is Saturday in Downtown Sioux Falls with more than 50 vendors scheduled for this year's event. The underground parking level of Cherapa Place in Downtown Sioux Falls will turn into a pop-up shop. It's a holiday shopping experience for everything 605 Made.

The shopping event is Saturday from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. This is put on by one of the owners of Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage, Stacy Wengler, and Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business. Admission to the event is free.

If you'd like a closer look at the local makers who will be at the event, you can visit this link.