You can shop, sip and support local makers under the stars at the annual 605 Made Night Market. This is the third year the local shopping extravaganza will be held in downtown Sioux Falls.

It will run from 4-10 p.m.

All ages can enjoy this free event in the parking lot of Cherapa Place, featuring live music headlined by The Union Grove Pickers, local food and beer will also be available.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

For more details, check out: Facebook Event