61-year-old Veteran walking to raise money

An Air Force Veteran is walking 100 miles across Northeast South Dakota to help raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"I began this walk in Sisseton, South Dakota, and my goal is Aberdeen," Jerry Meadows, the man walking from Sisseton to Aberdeen said.

Jerry Meadows is that Veteran.

"I chose the Wounded Warriors. I did some research and found out that they don't only provide health care for the Veterans, but they also include the families," Meadows said.

Being a Veteran himself, he's determined to finish the walk, regardless of his health problems.

"I'm 61 years old, I've had a triple bypass, I've got ten cardiac stints, I've got an enlarged heart, and I also suffer from COPD," Meadows said.

Following in a vehicle behind Jerry is his wife, who supports him every step of the way.

"I know it takes a toll on him on his legs and feet," said Virginia Miller, Jerry's wife.

Jerry is planning to raise $3,000 from people who see him walking. By the time he gets to Aberdeen, if he hasn't reached that amount, he will about face and walk back home rather than get in the car.

"I owe that to my brother Veterans," Meadows said.

"I'm hoping he can get his goal so he doesn't have to walk back," Virginia Miller said.

So far Jerry has raised just under $1,000 of the $3,000 he is trying to get.