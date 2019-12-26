7-year-old gets Make-A-Wish surprise

Make-A-Wish South Dakota is helping a young boy fulfill his wish of meeting his favorite hockey player, Tuukka Rask who is a goaltender for the Boston Bruins. An avid hockey player himself, its something he's wanted for some time now.

Ryker Hovey lives on the ice even though there is one thing that holds him back. He slapped his stick on the ice not knowing he was about to receive the best news any 7-year-old could get. He was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease when he was just 14 months old.

"In fact, I didn't find out I was even a carrier for it until I was already pregnant with Ryker and at that point, they asked me if I wanted to check to see if he had it," Ryker’s mom, Jillian Brochu said.

She was told checking to see if he had the disease could lead to a miscarriage and the risks of losing him were too high.

"And it didn't even matter to me one way or the other if he had it or not because I would love him regardless," Brochu said.

Ryker is missing three major parts of his immune system leaving him unable to fight off bacterial infections.

"It's terrifying sending him to school every day because I don't know if he's going to get a cut or if somebody in his class is sick and they send them to school," Brochu said.

But through all of that Ryker is a normal kid who wants to spend most of his time on the ice. Thursday night Make-A-Wish South Dakota surprised him with something he's wanted for years.

"He fell in love with Tuukka Rask. He’s been watching them ever since. When he passes the TV he'll go hey that's my boy," Brochu said.

“I was super excited after I heard that I was going to Boston. I didn't know that I was going to be going," Ryker Hovey said.

Brochu's dad is from Massachusetts so they've been watching the Boston Bruins for years.

"I think about him whenever I’m inside the net. I think about him and then I do all the saves that he does," Hovey said.

Ryker fell in love with the sport after watching family members play. He’s now in his fourth season wanting to be a goalie just like Tuukka Rask.

"And he's super-duper good at playing so I want to be like him when I grow up," Hovey said.

The family will head to Boston next Tuesday to meet Tuukka Rask and the Boston Bruins.

