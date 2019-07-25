7-year-old rescued from water tower in northwest Iowa

A 7-year-old girl with autism was rescued from a water tower in Estherville, Iowa after she was reported missing Thursday morning.

The Estherville Police Department said they were contacted about the missing girl shortly after 10 a.m.

Using a drone, police found the girl at a water tower near her family’s home. At the scene, police said they found the girl on the water tower's top deck, clinging to a ladder.

When Estherville Fire Department arrived, they determined the girl had her head stuck between two rungs of the ladder and could not get out. Crews were able to cut the girl free.

The girl was examined by first responders before being released to her parents.

