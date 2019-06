71st annual Czech Days in Tabor continues this weekend

From food to polka music to traditional dancing, there's a lot going on in Tabor for the 71st annual Czech Days.

Here is a complete list of events:

FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-- CRAFT FAIR & QUILT SHOW-School Gym

-- INFORMATION/SOUVENIR CENTER-Community Center

-- HERITAGE & COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT DISPLAY BOARDS – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home

Czech Days Queen Candidates

-- FAMOUS CZECH & SLOVAK AMERICANS – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home

A National Czech & Slovak Museum Traveling Exhibit

-- CHAIN SAW CARVINGS – North of Information Center on Midway

Jeff Klatt, www.runawaysaws.com

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Czech Glass Beaded Ornaments – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

10:45 a.m. – CZECH HERITAGE MEMORIAL SERVICE-Vancura Memorial Park

11:00 a.m. - Noon -- Queens Reception, Cardinal Fitness

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Jewelry from Czech Made Glass Beads – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

12:00 Noon -- MERRIAM’S MIDWAY SHOWS-Main Street Midway NO WRIST BANDS--ADVANCE SALE AND REGULAR TICKETS USED

1:00 p.m. -- GIANT PARADE-Led by the 2019 Parade Marshalls Clarence and Verda Sykora

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Hot Wax Eggs – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

3:00 p.m. -- OPENING PROGRAM-Sokol Park-Jean Hunhoff and Matt Hunhoff, MC’s

Presentation of Colors-Tabor American Legion

National Anthem-Allison Carda

Welcome-2018 Czech Days Royalty:

Miss Bailey Kortan-Queen

Miss Olivia Kaul-Princess

Master Max Beran-Prince

Recognition of Former Czech Days Queens

Recognition of Former Czech Days Prince and Princesses

Recognition of Czech Days Parade Marshalls Clarence and Verda Sykora

Dedication of 71st annual Czech Days to the late Emil and Evelyn Beran

Dedicatory Address

Czech National Hymn-Mike Koranda

3:00 p.m. --KOLACE BAKING DEMONSTRATION-Abbey Hunhoff-Gift and Info Center

3:25 p.m. --INTRODUCTION OF 2019 CZECH DAYS QUEEN CANDIDATES

Miss ReAnna Kotalik

Miss Sydney Kubal

Miss Allisan Van Winckle

3:30 p.m. -- BOHEMIAN TRACTOR PULL-South of St. Wenceslaus Church on Yankton Street

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Paper Crafts – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

3:50 p.m. -- PARADE AWARDS-Sokol Park Stage

4:00 p.m. -- DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE VIETNAMWAR COMMEMORATION-Sokol Park Stage

5:00 p.m. -- GREGORY POLKA BAND-Sokol Park Stage

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Wheat Weaving – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

6:15 p.m. -- NASE MALA KAPELA CONCERT-POLKA DANCE-OFF CONTEST- Sokol Park Stage-Kevin McLouth Director-Community Band Members Welcome. Matt Hunhoff, MC

7:00 p.m. -- QUEEN CANDIDATE COSTUME JUDGING AND PUBLIC INTERVIEW-Sokol Park Stage 2019 Czech Days Queen Candidates

7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY FREE LECTURE-Glass Beads in Czech Lands – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home

8:00 p.m. -- TABOR 1890 BAND CONCERT-Sokol Park Stage

8:30 p.m. -- CHAIN SAW CARVING AUCTION–4 Carvings-Sokol Park Stage

8:45 p.m. -- TABOR BESEDA DANCERS-240 Dancers Sokol Park

9:45 p.m. -- KAUL BOYS FREE CONCERT-Sokol Park Stage

SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2019

7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. -- CZECH DAYS KOLACHE KRAWL 5K RUN/WALK REGISTRATION- Leonard Cimpl Baseball Park-All Ages Welcome

8:00 a.m. -- CZECH DAYS KOLACHE KRAWL 5K RUN/WALK-Start at Leonard Cimpl Baseball Park-All Ages Welcome

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-- CRAFT FAIR & QUILT SHOW-School Gym

-- INFORMATION/SOUVENIR CENTER-Community Center

-- HERITAGE & COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT DISPLAY BOARDS – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Czech Days Queen Candidates

-- FAMOUS CZECH & SLOVAK AMERICANS – Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home

A National Czech & Slovak Museum Traveling Exhibit

-- CHAIN SAW CARVINGS – North of Information Center on Midway

Jeff Klatt, www.runawaysaws.com

10:30 a.m. -- KIDDIE PARADE --1 block east of St. Wenceslaus Church

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Straw and Blue Ink Eggs– Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

11:30 a.m. --Sokol Park

-- FACE PAINTING-Sokol Park-Yankton High School Student Council

-- KENYA THE ZEBRA SHOW – Jared Lynch

-- “Devin and Javi: Saxophone Duo”

12:00 Noon -- MERRIAM’S MIDWAY SHOWS-Main Street Midway NO WRIST BANDS--ADVANCE SALE AND REGULAR TICKETS

12:00 Noon -- KIDDIE PARADE AWARDS-Sokol Park Stage-Jean Hunhoff and Matt Hunhoff, MC’S

- CROWNING OF 2019 CZECH DAYS PRINCE AND PRINCESS (Must be between the ages of 8 years old and not yet 12 years old at the time of selection)

12:30 p.m. – CZECH HERITAGE REINACTMENT PRESENTATIONS – Sokol Park, Free Will Donation

Frank Bem – Pioneer Travel Guide

Carda Family – Stories of Coming to America

Joseph Dvorak – Tabor Newspaper Editor, Photographer, Musician and Speaker

Anna King – Restaurant Owner

Melichar Family – Stories of Life on the Prairie

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Jewelry from Czech Made Glass Beads– Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

1:00 p.m. -- KOLACHE BAKING DEMONSTRATION-Ann Beran- Gift and Info Center

1:30 p.m. -- PEDAL TRACTOR PULL COMPETITION-Street South of Sokol Park, C & D PEDAL PULLERS-Chad Stevicks, Burke, SD

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Paper Cutting for Postcards & Note Cards- Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Czech Glass Beaded Ornaments- Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

4:00 p.m. -- CZECH POLKA MASS-St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church -Tabor Area Czech Singers and Musicians

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – DANIELA MAHONEY WORKSHOPS-Hot Wax Eggs- Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, Cost is $5.00 each for supplies

5:00 p.m. -- NEBRASKA AREA JAZZ ENSEMBLE-Sokol Park, Kevin McLouth and Crew

5:45 p.m. -- ST. PAUL CZECH & SLOVAK FOLK DANCERS – Sokol Park

6:45 p.m. -- TABOR 1890 BAND CONCERT-Sokol Park Stage

7:15 p.m. -- TABOR BESEDA DANCERS-240 Dancers Sokol Park

7:45 p.m. -- CHAIN SAW CARVING AUCTION–4 Carvings-Sokol Park Stage

8:00 p.m. -- INTRODUCTION OF FORMER CZECH DAYS QUEEN-Coronation Honor Guards

-- CROWNING OF THE 2019 TABOR CZECH DAYS QUEEN-Sokol Park

9:00 p.m. -- CZECH DAYS ROYALTY CORONATION BALL-Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons-Beseda Hall

Saturday, JUNE 29, 2019 (note date change):

1:00 p.m. -- MINI-ROD, PICK-UP AND TRACTOR BENEFIT PULL-South of Tabor Co-op Fertilizer Plant-Concessions Available

-Mini Rods – NE Iowa Tractor Pullers Association

-Trucks/Tractors – Great Plains Tractor Pullers Association

-Two Tracks with Two Sleds