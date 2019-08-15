7th annual Downtown Riverfest kicks off this Saturday

It's a party on the Big Sioux River at Downtown Riverfest beginning at 4:00 PM and lasts until 11:00 PM. The event features live music on two stages, kids' activities, food trucks, cold drinks, retail vendors, canoe rides, live art, and a fireworks show at the end.

On the Great Western Bank Main Stage at 4:30 PM Hometown Glow, 6:30 PM is Good Morning Bedlam, and headlining at 8:45 PM is Satchel Grande.

In the Midco Tent from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Rockin' Red will be performing and happening at the same time kids can check out the Butterfly House & Aquarium and Washington Pavilion stands.

Food vendors include:

The Lunch Box – Chicken wraps, burgers, pulled pork sandwich, fruits & chips

Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn – Kettle corn specialty popcorn flavors, fresh squeezed lemonade, & cotton candy.

SDSU Ice Cream – SDSU ice cream, shaved ice, cotton candy, Jackrabbit ice cream coffee blenders, & smoothies

The Tasty Trolley – Walking tacos, super nachos, hot dogs, & soft-serve ice cream

Hunny & Bunny – Steak shawarma, chicken shawarma, falafel pita and fries

Breaking Burrito – Burritos, tacos, & quesadillas

Backyard Grill Sioux Falls Phillips Ave – Pulled pork, beef brisket, & smoked chicken

The Daily Donut – Hot dogs, mini doughnuts, nachos, & smoothies

DL’s Bahn Mi – Vietnamese sandwiches, egg rolls, milk tea, & Thai tea

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen – Jambalaya, po boys, sausage sandwiches, & hushpuppies

Boki European Street Food – Gyros, rice bowls, fries, with meat & vegetarian options

Display Vendors:

Scratchpad Tees – Provides fresh, good looking designed clothing that is comfortable to wear

Highest Health Chiropractic – Neurologically-based Chiropractic Care

BronzeAge Art Casting LLC – South Dakota sculpture and art foundry

Reliabank – Locally owned community bank in eastern South Dakota.

Fairchild Lamb & Wool – Homemade soaps & cutting boards

Friends of the Big Sioux River – Kayak Raffle

Washington Pavilion – Games & giveaways

Ecomaniacs – Raise recycling awareness, keep the city clean, and provide an opportunity for not-for-profit organizations to raise funds

ISG – Architecture, Engineering, and Environmental Planning Firm

WoodGrain Brewing Co. – Beer Bingo

Bath Fitter – Beautiful & affordable bathroom remodeling