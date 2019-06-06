8 injured after teen driver falls asleep behind wheel

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said at least four people were injured following a single vehicle accident involving a 14-year-old driver.

The accident occurred at 4:35 p.m. June 2 just northwest of Tyndall.

Authorities said a 14-year-old male was driving southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 in a 1994 Chevrolet K1500 Suburban when he fell asleep behind the wheel. The vehicle drifted into the west ditch, hit a field approachment and rolled multiple times.

The driver sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. All eight passengers in the vehicle including six juveniles and 36-year-old Michael Timothy Boyle of Parkston were transported to the hospital in Tyndall. Boyle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was eventually flown to Sioux Falls for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 13-year-old female passenger and a 10-year-old male passenger sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said they were wearing seat belts.

Other passengers involved in the accident include three girls ages 8, 7 and 5, as well as an 8-month-old girl. Authorities said they don't know if the girls were wearing seatbelts or the extent of their injuries at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the accident and charges are pending.