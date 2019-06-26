A 50 cent item can make you safer while shooting fireworks

You may be thinking about your plans for the 4th of July, and when it comes to fireworks, there is one item for only 50 cents that could increase your safety.

Shelly Raderschadt from Hotshot Fireworks sees excited customers walk through the door that has been waiting for months to get their fireworks. She says fireworks keep getting bigger. "Rapture, big and loud, and I think that's what you think of when you think rapture," said Raderschadt.

With the fun comes being responsible and making sure everyone is safe. Along with wearing eye protection, she has some tips to help.

"We always say never put head above fireworks, never go back and try to re-light a firework. We personally would douse it with water," Raderschadt.

One safety tip may be overlooked. "We have extra long punks so that they don't have to get close to it," said Raderschadt.

Paying less than a dollar for an extra long punk puts more space between you and the fuse.

Hotshot fireworks says while the amount of fireworks use has increased in the last years, the number of fireworks-related injuries has gone down. The majority of injuries are from user error.