"A Bronx Tale" opens at the Washington Pavilion Saturday

"A Bronx Tale" will be at the Washington Pavilion Saturday through Monday. The show features the winner of "American Idol" in 2015, Nick Fradiani. Saturday's and Monday's performances will be at 7:30 PM with Sunday's at 2:00 PM.

The show opened on Broadway in December of 2016. It's based on a one-man show that inspired the classic film that takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s. It's about a young man who is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. The musical focuses on respect, loyalty, love and family.

“A BRONX TALE is the perfect feel good musical – singing, dancing and gangsters! You will see yourself in this musical as you follow the journey of a young man growing up and the difficult choices he has to make," Regina Ruhberg said, who is the director of performances and events at the Washington Pavilion.

To find more information and to look at tickets, go to this link.