A Brookings rodeo hosts several events

The First Chance Bonanza PRCA Rodeo in Brookings gives rookies a chance to compete alongside world champions in seven rodeo events. The two-day rodeo starts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Swiftel Center and finishes on Saturday night.

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling and bull riding. Ticket prices range from $20 for adults to $12 for children.

For a full list of events and ticket prices head to the Swiftel Center website here.