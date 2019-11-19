A Chili Cook-off returns to Valley Springs

A Homestead Brew is bringing back its Chili Cook-off for a second year.

The cook-off pits 10 contestants and their chili against the brewery and its chili.

Cooks arrive at the brewery on Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. and tasting goes until 5:00 p.m. Voting will end at seven and a winner is decided by popular decision. The winner receives a certificate and gift from A Homestead Brew.

