A dozen people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court left by the sudden death in November of Chief Justice Mark Cady.

Court officials say the State Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct interviews on Jan. 9 of the applicants. Those interviews, to be held in in the Iowa Supreme Court courtroom in Des Moines, are open to the public.

Following the applicants' interviews, the commission will select three nominees to be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor will then have 30 days to appoint the new justice from the three nominees.

