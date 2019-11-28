A local restaurant feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

Boss's Pizza & Chicken will be opening its doors on Thanksgiving to give away a free meal to people in need.

The local restaurant started giving away meals 10-years ago, serving around 200 people in the first year and over 1,000 last year. Cooking all the food is owner Jeremy Seefeldt and his entire family. It takes the whole week leading up to Thanksgiving to get everything prepared.

Thanks to donations from the community, Boss's Pizza also gives away handmade winter gear and gift bags of candy to kids.

The doors open at 10:00 a.m., at the location on Minnesota Avenue, and the Seefeldt family will dish out food until 3:00 p.m.