A look ahead at week 3 in the South Dakota Legislature

Week 3 of the South Dakota State Legislature in Pierre is shaping up to see some action at the State Capitol.

A bill to allow hemp production in South Dakota has returned from last year and is expected to drop as early as Monday.

Governor Kristi Noem, who vetoed similar legislation last year, has been working with proponents on the current bill and confirmed Friday that her amendments could be delivered as early as Monday.

A controversial gender reassignment bill is scheduled to arrive on the House floor for debate on Wednesday. HB1057 passed out of committee last week on an 8 to 5 vote.

HB1057 would make it illegal to perform gender reassignment procedures on children under the age of 16, including hormone treatments. Both sides of the bill say they are hearing from an increasing number of people ahead of Wednesday’s debate.

Thursday is the deadline for lawmakers to submit unlimited bills, which is not to say lawmakers are done submitting bills. The deadline to submit individual bills occurs next week.

Confused? Well, so are lawmakers. Leaders from both parties, in both chambers say a new electronic bill filing system has slowed the number of bills being submitted this year and may result in fewer bills overall.

But Senate Minority Leader Jim Bolin says it’s not likely to last long. He says e-filing of bills will likely increase the number of bills lawmakers submit in years to come.

