MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. Emergency crews responded to a crash west of Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon. Emergency responders say a single-vehicle rollover west of the intersection of 267th Street and 463rd Avenue resulted in the death of one person. The single occupant was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead. Investigators are still evaluating the scene, but have not released the name of the victim.
A single vehicle crash leads to the death of one person west of Sioux Falls
Posted: Sun 8:58 PM, Sep 15, 2019 |
Updated: Sun 9:06 PM, Sep 15, 2019