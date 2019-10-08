A sneak peek of the new Avera on Louise Campus

A new major health facility on the south side of Sioux Falls is just weeks away from completion.

You've likely seen the new Avera campus under construction at 69th and Louise. This weekend you'll be able to have a tour, and later this month, walk-in those doors to receive care.

The new Avera on Louise Campus has been constructed to meet the need for more specialties in orthopedics and gastroenterology in particular, and also offers internal medicine, urogynecology, rheumatology, as well as an imaging center, full laboratory and infusion bays.

"Over two years ago, Avera announced this bold project that would transform how we're delivering health care in our city," said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. "This beautiful structure has changed the landscape of southwest Sioux Falls."

There are 8 operating rooms, ready for robot arms assisted surgeries, and GPS to deliver the greatest precision. Patient rooms, physical therapy, and many other health care services will be available. The first patients are booked for October 29.

The public is invited to take a tour of the 260,000 square feet Avera on Louise Health Campus at 69th and Louise, at the community open house this Sunday, October 13, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

