A traffic stop in Watertown leads to drug arrests

Watertown police seized cash, a loaded weapon, and drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

A K9 officer unit conducted the stop on the 3500 block of Ninth Avenue Southeast in Watertown. There, they seized over $4,000 cash, a loaded handgun, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of marijuana, prescription pills, THC oil and numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include scales and packaging.

Police said during the stop, the officer observed indicators of criminal behavior. K9 officer “Bono” was deployed and alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the motor vehicle.

Police arrested Jordan Bachmann, 29, and Timothy Elrod, 34, of Dell Rapids as occupants of the vehicle.

Bachmann has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than one ounce but less than one-half pound, possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon with a prior drug charge, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elrod has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than one ounce but less than one-half pound, possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bachmann and Elrod are both being held on a $10,000 cash bond at the Codington County Detention Center.