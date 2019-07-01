AAA: Over 140,000 South Dakotans expected to travel for 4th of July

The number of people on the roads for the 4th of July holiday is expected to increase this year, both regionally and nationwide.

AAA predicts 141,500 South Dakotans will travel at least 50 miles over the Independence Day holiday, an increase of three percent over 2018.

A majority of South Dakotans - 85 percent - will travel by car.

Nationwide, AAA projects 49 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend, a 4.1 percent increase from those who traveled last year and over 5 million more compared to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

AAA is offering advice for motorists ahead of the busy driving weekend:

• Check the engine oil level. And get an oil change if needed.

• With the engine warm and running, check the automatic transmission fluid level. Top it off if needed. Be careful not to overfill.

• Check the coolant level in the overflow tank and top off as needed with a 50-50 mix of antifreeze/coolant and water. If the engine is cool, check the level in the radiator as well. If the radiator is not completely full, have the cooling system checked by a professional. Never remove the radiator cap when the engine is hot.

• Brake fluid does not require topping off provided the level is between the full and low marks on the reservoir. A fluid level near or below the low marking could signal worn brakes or a leak in the system. Have the system inspected by a professional.

• Replace windshield wipers that leave streaks or don’t clear the glass with a single swipe.

• Make sure all vehicle lights, including headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals are functioning properly.

• Top off the windshield washer fluid reservoir with an appropriate cleaning solvent.

• Ensure the battery cables are securely attached and the terminals are free of corrosion.

• With the engine off and cool, check the drive belts. Replace any that are cracked, glazed or frayed.

• Check the radiator and heater hoses for visible wear, soft spots or bulges, and look for leaks around clamps and the water pump.

• Check and adjust tire pressures to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended settings – check your owner’s manual or door jamb for these numbers, and don’t forget the spare, if you have one. Inspect the tire sidewalls for bulges, and check the tread for excessive or uneven wear that indicates the need for wheel alignment and/or tire replacement.