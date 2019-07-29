AAA collects school supplies

The start of the school year is coming fast and AAA wants to help make sure everyone is ready.

It's collecting school supplies across the state until Aug. 4. All items should be new and unused.

Associates will deliver supplies to chosen schools across South Dakota.

"This is a state-wide program," said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA manager of Public and Government Affairs. "We're doing it in all nine of our offices. We're encouraging the public to bring in new, unused school supplies and then we will go ahead and distribute that before schools starts."

AAA is also asking the public to stay off their devices while driving and pledge not to drive "intexticated".