AAA's campaign to raise awareness around texting and driving

AAA is pumping up its "don't drive 'intexticated" distracted driving campaign by targeting motorists where they are most likely to see it: At gas pumps, either on the pump handle or above the pump.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness around crashes involving teen drivers, which spike in the summer months.

The AAA refers to this time as the "100 deadliest days" which starts Memorial Day and ends Labor Day. Over the past five years, during the "100 deadliest days", an average of almost 700 people died each year in crashes involving teen drivers.

In South Dakota, 16 deaths and 1,154 injuries where due to teen drivers during the summer of 2017, according to the South Dakota office of highway safety.

AAA surveyed South Dakotans on distracted driving, and 90 percent of those surveyed expressed concern about the issue.

However, 57 percent of those admitted they do not use hand free devices.

Some tips to use your phone less: Use Bluetooth devices, turn your phone on "Do Not Disturb" or have a passenger take your calls or texts.