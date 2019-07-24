AARP meets with delegation on drug prices

AARP's South Dakota state director is in Washington this week talking with the state's congressional delegation about prescription drugs.

Erik Gaikowski spoke with Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds Tuesday before sitting down with congressman Dusty Johnson.

Gaikowski spoke on the importance of fixing the cost of prescription drugs, not only in the state of South Dakota but across the country. He went on to say the cost of those prescriptions significantly affects senior citizens in South Dakota.

"What we know is that seniors across the state of South Dakota use about four to five prescription drugs on an annual basis and that prescription drug prices have gone up about four times the rate of inflation and so we, when it comes to seniors being on fixed incomes, it's incredibly important for Congress to understand the impact that those price increases have on seniors," Gaikowski said.

Gaikowski went on to say the high prices have a trickle-down effect for seniors that can cause issues for paying rent or buying groceries.