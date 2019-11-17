ACLU hosts virtual Activist Academy ahead of upcoming legislative session

Political awareness has heightened in South Dakota where more people have become involved in politics. The ACLU of South Dakota strives to teach people about civil liberties and rights.

This year activists were able to learn how to advocate for issues they believe in from the comfort of their own homes.

More people are becoming interested and eager to get involved in politics. The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota held a virtual Activist Academy for the first time ever Sunday.

"We kept talking about is there a way we can do this online or use a webinar and we think that's important because we know that people live all across South Dakota," ACLU of South Dakota Policy Director, Libby Skarin said.

Participant Dustina Gill lives on the Lake Traverse Reservation in Sisseton and joined virtually to learn more information ahead of an event she's planning. The Youth Social Justice Camp this spring. She’s been looking for new resources within South Dakota.

"Oh, it is so much easier. Being really rural we try to use technology for any kind of gatherings. We do a lot of skyping," Gill said.

The academy is meant to be an introduction to the political process and to let people know how they can become advocates for the things they care about.

"A lot of folks around here tend to have a lot of Midwestern politeness and people get a little nervous asking a legislator to do something for them or requesting a meeting. We really wanted to kind of demystify that process and remind people that legislators are elected officials and that they represent their constituents," Skarin said.

Skarin says as a constituent you should be reaching out to the people that represent you and ask them to talk about the issues that matter.

"Several people had questions about whether legislators really listen to them which is kind of sad when you think about it," Skarin said.

She hopes the ACLU was able to bring awareness to properly speak with legislators. She wants every South Dakotan to know that their voice does matter.

Each training session lasts up to an hour and a half. The next virtual training will be Thursday, November 21st starting at 7 p.m. Each participant must register here to be granted access.

